Safest and unsafest Airports in the world for COVID-19 travel

Safe Travel Barometer rates airports from a score from 5 to 0 in regards to COVID-19 safety.

Rating qualifications include contactless baggage drop and check in kiosks, traveler face masks, COVID-19 test upon arrival and staff masks among many other criteria.

No airport achieved a score of 4.5 and higher, but 5 airports received a score of 4.4 and can now be considered the five safest airports in the world to travel to and from during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5 safest airports are with a score of 4.4

Heathrow Airport, London, UK

Dubai International Airport, UAE

Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar

Abu Dhabi International Airport, UAE

Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

Place 2 of the safest airports are the following 7 with a score of 4.3:

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai

Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France

Ben-Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv, Israel

Newark Liberty International Airport, NJ, USA

Beijing Capital International Airport, China

Boston Logan International Airport, MA, USA

Place 3 of the safest airports are the following 9 with a score of 4.2

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, The Netherlands

Frankfurt Airport, Germany

O’Hare International Airport, Chicago, IL, USA

Hong Kong International Airport, China

Los Angeles International Airport, CA, USA

Brisbane Airport, Australia

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, GA, USA

Duesseldorf Airport, Germany

San Francisco International Airport, CA, USA

Inchheon International Airport, Seoul, Korea

Place 4 of the safest airports are the following 9 with a score of 4.1

Toronto Pearson International Airport, ON, Canada

Manchester Airport, UK

Dallas/ Fort Worth International Airport, TX, USA

Vancouver International Airport, BC, Canada

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, AB, Canada

Munich International Airport, Germany

Bordeaux Airport, France

Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Germany

Zurich Airport, Switzerland

Place 5 of the safest airports are the following 12 with a score of 4

Perth Airport, Australia

Montreal- Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Canada

Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain

Adelaide International Airport, Australis

Darwin International Airport, Australia

Boryspil International Airport, Ukraine

Kempegowda International Airport, India

Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, Indonesia

Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, China

Adelaide International Airport, Australia

Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia

Cologne-Bonn Airport, Germany

Safe but with room for improvements (Score 3.5-3.9)

New Chitose Airport, Japan

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, China

Torino Airport, Italy

Denver International Airport, CO, USA

Mactan Cebu International Airport, Philippines

Heikou Meilan International Airport, China

Budapest Airport, Hungary

Chansha Huanghua International Airport, China

GMR Hyderbad International Airport, India

RIOgaleao Tom Jobim International Airport, Brazil

Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport

Fiumiciono Leonardo da Vinci Airport, Italy

Tampa International Airport, FL, USA

Antalya Airport, Turkey

Guangzhou Baiyn International Airport, China

Seattle- Tacoma International Airport, WA, USA

Miami International Airport, FL, USA

Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand

Jorge Chaves International Airport, Lima, Peru

Chubu Centrair International Airport, Japan

Ankara Esenboga Airport, Turkey

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, China

Osaka International Airport

Paris Orly, France

Muscat International Airport, Oman

Nice Cote D’Azur Airport, France

Kig Fahd International Airport, Saudi Arabia

Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia

Dallas Love Field Airport, TX, USA

Cancun International Airport, Mexico

Charlotte Douglas International Aiport, SC, USA

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston, TX, USA

McCarren International Airport, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Vienna Airport, Austria

Indianapolis International Airport, IN, USA

Milas – Bodrum Airport, Turkey

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, SC, USA

Naha Airport , Okinawa, Japan

Tianjin Binhai International Airport, China

Oakland International Airport, CA, USA

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia

Sardar Vallabhbai Patel International Airport, India

Nuremberg Airport, Germany

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, China

Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan

Baltimore Washington International Airport, MD, USA

Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Kansai International Airport, Japan

Cairo International Airport, Egypt

Lyon- Saint Exupery Airport, France

Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini (Ezeiza) International Airport

Sofia Airport, Bulgaria

Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport, China

O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

Pune Airport, India

Ynukovo International Airport, Moscow, Russia

Fukuoka Airport, Japan

Faa’a International Airport, French Polynesia

Bradley International Airport, CT, USA

Phnom Penh International Airport, Cambodia

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco

Salt Lake City International Airport, UT, USA

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, India

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius

Albuquerque International Sunport, NM, USA

Leipzig Halle Airport, Germany

San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico

Sendai Airport, Japan

Dulles International Airport, VA, USA

Velana International Airport, Maldives

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya

Bali Nguraha Rai International Airport, Bali, Indonesia

King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia

Vnukovo International Airport, Moscow, Russia

Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, Nepal

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, TX, USA

Melbourne Airport, Australia

Nadi International Airport, Fiji

Coimbatore International Airport, India

Dublin Airport, Ireland

Kansas City International Airport, MO, USA

Sacramento International Airport, CA, USA

Norman Y Mineta San Jose International Airport, CA, USA

Nashville International Airport, TN, India

Coimbatore International Airport, India

Chiang Mai International Airport, Thailand

Milano Linate Airport, Italy

Chennai International Airport, India

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, FL, USA

Miyazaki Airport, Japan

Kagoshima Airport, Japan

The majority of airports not listed here need improvements, some urgent implementation of COVID-19 safe policies and measures.

The three lowest-rated airports in the world with a score of only 2

Paine Field Airport, WA, USA

Karlsruhe Baden- Baden Airport, Germany

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, MS, USA

eTurboNews also published a list of 230 safest and not so safe airlines.