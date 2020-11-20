Delta Air Lines inaugurates nonstop Boise-Atlanta flight

Delta Air Lines‘ inaugural nonstop flight offering daily roundtrip service between Boise, Idaho and Atlanta, GA began today, Friday, November 20, 2020. To celebrate the inaugural flight to the country’s busiest passenger airport in the world, several Delta executives were present, airport personnel, as well as Boise Metro Chamber CEO and President, Bill Connors.

“Recruiting nonstop service to Atlanta has been a goal of mine since I joined the Boise Airport in 2012,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp in a release. The Boise Airport has long been an advocate for east coast air connections. “Congratulations to the Boise Airport for adding an important new route to the portfolio. This is a game-changer for Boise’s business community as well as our convention and visitor industry. There have been years and hours of relationship building to make this moment happen,” said Bill Connors.

Kyle Ingebrigtson, General Manager of Delta Pacific Northwest, kicked off the inaugural flight for Delta today and thanked several constituents for making this flight possible, including the Boise Metro Chamber.

The Boise-Atlanta flight will depart Boise daily at 1:30 p.m. and arrive in Atlanta at 7:20 p.m. local time. The return flight will leave Atlanta at 9:40 a.m. and arrive in Boise at 12:09 p.m. local time.