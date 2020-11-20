Brazil’s airline industry to regain 80% of its capacity in December

Brazil’s average daily flights fell from original 2,500 to about 200 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown period.

In the months with the highest surge of COVID-19 cases, Brazilian airlines reduced their operations by 99 percent.

But now, Brazil’s civil aviation sector appears to have bounced back from the strong impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in December expects to be operating at 80 percent of the capacity it registered in the same month last year, Ronei Glanzmann, head of the National Civil Aviation Secretariat, said at a forum sponsored by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

In recent weeks, there has been an uptick in the activities of Brazilian airlines.

International flights in December are expected to be at about 45 percent of the capacity seen a year ago.

Those “are impressive numbers compared to other South American countries,” said Glanzmann.

“In the international market, the recovery is slower because we depend on other markets,” he said.