Ethiopian Cargo launches cargo flights Incheon to Atlanta via Anchorage

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, the Largest Cargo Network Operator in Africa, has launched Trans-Pacific routes, extending from Incheon to Atlanta via Anchorage effective 09 Nov 2020. Ethiopian operates B777-200F, one of the most technologically advanced aircraft on the route, offering a remarkable freight service to our cargo forwarding customers worldwide with reduced flight hour, seamless connectivity and better payload.

Regarding the new service, Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “We are delighted to have launched our newest freighter service to our Cargo Forwarder customers worldwide, extending from Incheon to Atlanta via Anchorage in the current global pandemic crisis where speed in the supply chain management is highly required to deliver urgently required goods. Our new cargo service will cut total air transport time significantly between Asia Pacific and North America facilitating fast and efficient global trade.”