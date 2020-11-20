Qatar Airways reveals first bespoke FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 aircraft

Qatar Airways, Official Partner and the Official Airline of FIFA, today unveiled a specially-branded Boeing 777 aircraft painted in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 livery, to mark two years to go until the tournament kicks off on 21 November 2022.

The bespoke aircraft, which features distinctive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 branding was hand-painted to commemorate the airline’s partnership with FIFA. More aircraft in the Qatar Airways fleet will feature the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 livery and will visit several destinations in the network.

The Boeing 777-300ER will enter service on 21 November operating flights QR095 and QR096 between Doha and Zurich. The inaugural route of the bespoke aircraft further reiterates the airline’s commitment to the FIFA partnership by flying to the home of FIFA in Switzerland on this significant date.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are tremendously excited to celebrate our partnership with FIFA and Qatar’s status as host of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by introducing this unique aircraft to our fleet. As Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA, we can feel the excitement building with two years to go until we will welcome the world to our beautiful country.

“Qatar’s readiness to host FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is evident all around us. At Qatar Airways, our network recently expanded to 100 destinations, and will further grow to more than 125 destinations by March 2021, with an increasing frequency enabling our passengers to travel when they want across the globe, safely and reliably. At Hamad International Airport, Official Airport Partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, preparations for the expected traffic growth are well underway. The airport expansion project will increase capacity to more than 58 million passengers annually by 2022.”

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ms. Salam Al Shawa, added: “Qatar Airways is proud to continue its journey supporting FIFA tournaments and with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 now just two years away, we are especially excited to reveal this beautiful aircraft.”

Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Secretary General and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC Chairman, His Excellency Hassan Al Thawadi, added: “As we approach the two years until kick-off milestone on 21 November, it’s great to see other key tournament delivery partners such as Qatar Airways achieve their own important Qatar 2022 objectives. Seeing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 brand covering an entire aircraft is an exciting moment for everyone involved in delivering this historic tournament and an important promotional step on our road to 2022. We hope this reveal helps excite fans at the prospect of flying here on one of these aircraft in just two years’ time for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab World and we look forward to welcoming everyone that arrives in Qatar.”

FIFA Director of Marketing, Jean-François Pathy, said: “Our Official Partner Qatar Airways launching this striking, iconic aircraft featuring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 livery is an important milestone. We are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the globe to experience this unique FIFA World Cup™ and discover Qatar in two years’ time.”

Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, will soon launch bespoke travel packages to visit Qatar for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.