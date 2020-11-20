Seychelles Seduces the World of Weddings Virtual Fair

The Seychelles Islands made its debut in the virtual events arena through its participation in the first 3D virtual wedding fair, The World of Weddings (TWOW) held from October 23 to October 25, 2020.

The three-day Indian wedding fair attracted close to 2,000 attendees including specifically targeted end consumers interested in luxury, lifestyle, and wedding essentials as well as travel agents, tour operators and wedding planners with the perfect clienteles.

As the Indian wedding industry undertakes a transformation unlike any other as a result of readjustments made amidst the global pandemic and with preferences leaning towards intimate and open-air ceremonies, the pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and lush surroundings of Seychelles make the perfect wedding destination.

The Seychelles Tourism Board, along with five partners, participated in TWOW with an interest of presenting the superb offerings of the destination for intimate weddings, celebrations, honeymoons, and family getaways. Participants also had the chance to interact and connect with almost 215 visitors at the booth and networking lounge.

Participating partners included DMCs, namely Creole Travel Services, Masons Travels and Summer Rain Tours and hotels which included Constance Ephelia Mahé and Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort.

Hosted by the STB Team, the Seychelles virtual Pavillion showcased a myriad of wedding operators and service providers through this one-stop-shop platform, addressing some of the impertinent wedding woes brought about by the pandemic.

The fair united the finest players of the wedding industry, including over 300 B2B visitors such as Hight Net Worth Individual tour operators and top-notch wedding planners, to not only network but to also have one-on-one interactions with potential clientele from the comfort of their homes.

The event reached its target audience through the extensive use of social media, primarily Instagram which saw an overall reach of over 2.7 million people, over 2.5 months, interested in Indian weddings both from India and other global locations.

Seychelles has benefited from this prime opportunity to expand this thriving market segment, which has become significantly vital during a period where people have realised the importance of cherishing each moment shared with loved ones.

Speaking about the event, STB Chief Executive, Mrs Sherin Francis said “It is vital that we are able to maintain the interest on a market with potential even if it is not fully ready for travel with immediate. Note our works a lot of times is preparing the market ahead of time, staying top of mind of our visitors and partners so that eventually when the time and condition is right, the interest can easily be converted. In this instance, through this event, given the changing trend of weddings as a result of the pandemic, our Indian partners had a chance to appreciate that Seychelles as a destination check the list and has become even more ideal for weddings.”

The alluring Seychelles Islands have proven to be a dream wedding destination for lovers worldwide, offering not only some of the world’s most stunning open-air locations but also lavish hotels to host such intimate celebrations.

Welcoming travelers from all corners of the earth since its reopening in June, the island destination continuously extends its warm welcome to all those who wish to experience paradise and is especially honored to host those who choose to start a thrilling new chapter of their lives on its shores.

