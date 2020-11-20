Visit California Disappointed by Governor’s Stay-at-home Order

The President & CEO of Visit California, Caroline Beteta, issued the following statement in reaction to California Governor Newsom’s stay-at-home order announced today.

“Gov. Newsom has decided to impose a limited stay-at-home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in most of California, effective Saturday and extending until Dec. 21.

“This is more disappointing news for a tourism industry already working mightily to stay afloat amid a rising sea of pandemic-related orders and restrictions.

“Restaurants and retail operations hoping to serve customers in person later than 10 p.m. during this period will see the most impact from this curfew, which follows similar orders in other states. Lodging and other segments of California’s tourism industry should not see any changes beyond the current burdensome restrictions. The administration is relying on local law enforcement to enforce the order.

“Thursday’s order applies to 41 counties in the most restrictive purple tier – more than 90% of the state’s population and three-fourths of California’s 58 counties. That number could rise in the coming days as more counties move to the purple tier. As they were in the original stay-at-home order last spring, essential workers are exempt from the curfew issued Thursday. And residents can leave their homes after 10 p.m. as long as they do not mix with others.

“Public officials are reacting to a critical surge in the number of coronavirus cases in California and a parallel rise in hospitalizations and ICU cases. This spike comes at the onset of the holiday season as people gather with friends and family and more move inside to shelter from chillier weather. Gov. Newsom said this move was ‘crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges.’

“I’ll continue to keep you updated on developments that impact our industry. As always, thank you for your support and resilience during this time.”

