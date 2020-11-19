Seychelles National Carrier Returns to Tel Aviv

Sunny Seychelles draws closer to its Israeli market with the resumption of Air Seychelles flights on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

A resounding success, as flight HM022, operated by the destination’s national carrier from Ben Gurion Airport on the evening of Tuesday, November 17, 2020, landed at Seychelles International Airport at 0745hrs.

The resumption of these flights followed the addition of Israel on the Public Health Authority’s Category 1 list of countries permitted to enter Seychelles, which was reviewed by the local authorities and became effective as of Monday, November 16, 2020.

A growing market for our small island destination, 5,185 people visited Seychelles in 2019.

Speaking of the strategy for the market, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis stated that the long-term strategy of the tourism board has been to attract the affluent segment including young couples and young professionals on the market.

“It is great news for us to know that our national airline has resumed its flights to Tel Aviv as the demand from the Israeli market remains very positive for the destination. With the pandemic and our status as a safe destination making Seychelles even more attractive for visitors, it places us at the peaks of holiday searches,” said Mrs. Francis.

She further commented that with limited destinations available for Israelis to travel in the next months, having a direct flight, the destination would definitely see an increase in numbers from Israel.

Remco Althuis, Air Seychelles Chief Executive Officer explained: “Tel Aviv is now the second route to be re-established unto the Air Seychelles network after Johannesburg, which was restarted on 7 Nov. Following the positive response received from the Israeli market after an 8 month absence on this route, we will continue to work closely with international and local authorities to meet the travel demand whilst ensuring the health and safety of its guests including flight crew remains a top priority.”

Air Seychelles will be operating four weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from Tel Aviv to Seychelles during the month of November with the Monday, Wednesday, and Thursdays, Fridays returning flights set to depart Seychelles at 1730 hours to arrive in Tel Aviv at 2150 hours.

The late evening departure flights from Tel Aviv gives visitors a smoother travelling experience as it allows them to rest throughout their flight and feel rejuvenated as they are greeted by sensational surroundings in the tropical paradise of Seychelles.

