Ukraine International Airlines resumes flights to Yerevan from December 4

Ukraine International Airlines announced the possibility of resuming flights to Yerevan (Armenia) from December 4, 2020. The restart after a long pause became possible due to the stabilization of the situation in the region. UIA plans to operate flights to “Zvartnots” airport and return flights to Kyiv twice a week. UIA is closely monitoring the situation in the region and the epidemiological situation in the country. Please, note that passengers with tickets issued on UIA blanks have access to new advanced features of the Manage My Bookings service, which allow passengers to change the date of their flight