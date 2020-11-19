Element by Westin opens in Ontario, California

Element Ontario, owned by Samchully America Corporation (SL&C Ontario, LLC) and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, today opened its doors. Part of Element Hotels, the extended stay lifestyle brand from Marriott International, the newly opened hotel is the latest in the region and fourth Element hotel in California. Staying true to Element Hotels’ spirit, Element Ontario appeals to today’s healthy, active traveler, who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while away from home.



“I’m excited to share the brand’s newest property in California with the community and bring the distinctive EIement Hotels brand to Ontario,” notes general manager Carlos Yong. “Our team worked hard during these unprecedented times to deliver the first sustainable, eco-friendly, LEED certified hotel in the area. I’m proud be part of a property that is green from the ground up, and welcome our guests to discover our clever use of space and ergonomic design, as well as enjoy our sustainable products and practices.”

Set at the crossroads of the fast-growing Inland Empire area of Southern California, Element Ontario is an ideal location for corporate travelers back on the road, leisure guests visiting friends and family, or nearby residents seeking a staycation that includes a much-needed change of scenery for their next virtual meeting. Minutes away from Ontario International Airport and Toyota Arena, the hotel offers 897 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, designed for small size corporate meetings and social events. Following Element Hotels’ eco-conscious philosophy, every event at Element Ontario is smart and fresh, incorporating environmental-friendly practices where possible to help clients play a part in sustainability.

