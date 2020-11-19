Moscow Domodedovo Airport: 1.5 million passengers served in October

Moscow Domodedovo Airport reported that it welcomed 1.5 million passengers in October 2020.

Domestic passenger traffic at Domodedovo amounted to 1.3 million. Sochi, Simferopol, Krasnodar, Saint Petersburg, Kaliningrad were the most popular destinations. In October, passenger traffic on the mentioned routes reached 537 thousand people, an 18.2 % year-over-year rise.

Domodedovo served 223 thousand international passengers with 135 thousand travelers going to Turkey.