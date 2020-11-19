Those daydreams of catching a flight, sipping on tropical cocktails, sunbathing on white-sand beaches, and enjoying the luxuries of total privacy are finally coming true — and it all began with Sandals Grande Antigua. A singular, but bold reopening that served as a beacon of hope for the future of travel. Sandals Resorts #backtohappy isn’t just a hashtag.





Take a dip into all-inclusive luxury and privacy at Sandals Grande Antigua.

Stepping back into paradise, Sandals wanted to ensure that every reopening was as safe as possible for both guests and team members. That’s why all 18 resorts implemented the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness. By training all staff and mapping out a list of 18 touch points, Sandals Grande Antigua was first to put the protocols into action and to start getting guests back to their happy place in the Caribbean.

It was a long-awaited turning point in which Caribbean tourism had officially begun its comeback and Sandals Resorts was leading the way, giving travelers a reason to grab their passports again.

Grab your passports and retreat to pure happiness at Sandals Resorts.

And now, Sandals is giving everyone more reasons to get #BackToHappy.

12 Luxury Included® Resorts open with more on the horizon: #BackToHappy

Step onto any Sandals or Beaches Resort right now and you’re guaranteed to experience pure bliss after simply taking a look around. There’s a deeper appreciation for the magnificent blue oceans, the vivid sunrises, the beautifully manicured gardens, and those golden Caribbean sunsets. Happiness can be seen radiating all throughout the grounds.

Take a seat poolside and watch the vivid sunrise at Sandals South Coast with your other half.

The Caribbean breeze carries the scent of fresh seafood across expansive acres of land, gourmet kitchens are back to work serving up some of the world’s best cuisines, couples are rekindling their romance in their private pool sanctuaries, and families are leaving nothing but happy footprints in the sand. All of life’s simple luxuries are finally back and better than ever.

Stroll hand-in-hand and enjoy all of that family time at Beaches Negril.

Everywhere you look, team members are seen smiling through their eyes because they are genuinely happy to be back doing what they love the most — delivering exceptional hospitality to guests. From PADI® certified dive instructors and exceptional bartenders to Red Lane® Spa specialists and butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers, the ‘heartbeat’ of Sandals is now beating stronger than ever before.

Sandals team members are ready to deliver the 5-star vacation you’ve been dreaming of.

World renowned chefs are back in their happy place, beloved bartenders are mixing up the best cocktails, playmakers are taking entertainment to new heights (literally entertaining guests while on stilts), and so much more. The team is going above and beyond to take care of guests and showcase just how warm their hospitality is. We all need a little R&R with some built-in luxury, and Sandals and Beaches are ready to over-deliver!

Take your love to new heights and rekindle the romance in a Penthouse Skypool Butler Suite at Sandals Grenada.

Friendly, new faces and the loyal guests who have become family: #BackToHappy

There’s no denying it: an oasis for two sounds pretty picture-perfect right now. Because Sandals is a trusted brand for nearly 40 years now, couples and families are grabbing their passports and escaping to paradise because they want to get back to doing what makes them happy.

Get #BackToHappy and soak up some Caribbean sun at Sandals Resorts.

Across every resort, guests can be seen reveling in luxury again, soaking up the Caribbean sun right from their private beach-side cabanas, reconnecting with each other over private candlelight dinners beneath the stars, and suspending themselves in over-the-water hammocks made for two, while sipping on piña coladas. All of this bringing them #BackToHappy in the process.

Sip on your favorite cocktails with 360-degree views of the ocean at Sandals South Coast’s Latitudes Overwater Bar.

It’s a universally acknowledged truth that travel makes people happy, and Sandals and Beaches Resorts want to get everyone #BackToHappy. From expansive resorts built with social distancing in mind to impeccable service that puts guests first, Sandals has always been a strong leader in the hospitality industry. Couple that with reuniting its incomparable staff and guests with all-inclusive luxury and the most mesmerizing destinations on earth… now, that’s something we can all be happy about!

Ready to boost your happiness and rekindle your love for paradise? Learn more about planning an all-inclusive vacation with Sandals or Beaches Resorts now.

