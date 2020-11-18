Jost Lammers re-elected President of Airport Council International

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, has been re-elected President of the Airport Council International (ACI). Lammers has led the umbrella organization of European airports in this position since July 2019 and will continue to represent the interests of over 500 airports in 45 European countries for another year.

In his keynote speech at the annual congress of the ACI Europe in Brussels, the old and new ACI president made clear demands addressing the political decision-makers in the EU. According to Jost Lammers, crucial decisions must now be taken for the aviation industry to recover as soon as possible. Provided that appropriate international agreements are in place, existing travel restrictions and quarantine regulations could be replaced by increased use of rapid antigen tests. Lammers: “Such tests effectively reduce transmission risks and could pave the way for a continuous regeneration of international air traffic.”

Jost Lammers has headed Munich Airport since January 2020. He is Chairman of the Board of Management and also holds the office of Labor Director.