ALOHA again to visitors from Canada, Korea, Taiwan

The State of Hawaii re-introduced tourism on October 15 by allowing fellow Americans from the US mainland to arrive in the Aloha State without having to go through a 14-day quarantine before they could enjoy white sandy empty beaches, do some shopping, and enjoy so many popular restaurants without any lines.

Earlier this month, Japanese visitors became able to take advantage of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program. Unfortunately those Japanese visitors deciding on a vacation in Hawaii will still face a 14 day quarantine when returning home.

John de Fries, CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, told community leaders on Hawaii Island yesterday, big announcements will be forthcoming shortly to welcome back visitors from Canada, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan.

The COVID-19 situation remains stable compared to all other US States, but many international source markets worry about Hawaii being a US State. The spread of the virus in the rest of the United States is alarming and at a peak compared to any region in the world. The advantage for Hawaii is that travel between the state and the rest of the country is restricted without pre-travel tests.

eTurboNews reached out to Governor Ige, but did not get a confirmation or response yet from him.