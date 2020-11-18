Hawaii one of Top 10 Safest States to spend Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is usually a time for big family gatherings filled with food, celebrations and reflections on all that we have to be grateful for. In 2020, though, things will be different for many Americans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to minimize virus transmission and promote safety, families and friends may opt for smaller, separate dinners connected by video calls, whether by choice or because of state regulations. Football games might be postponed or played without fans and the Macy’s parade will be held virtually. Some Americans will proceed with celebrations as normal, though.

With safety being a chief concern this year, travel experts compared the 50 states across 10 key metrics to see which provide the safest conditions for the Thanksgiving holiday. Survey’s data set includes metrics examining how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, such as positive tests and deaths per capita in the past week, as well as other indicators of general safety like the crime rate and the average number of DUI-related fatalities in November.

Safest States to Spend Thanksgiving

Overall Rank

(1 = Best) State Total Score 1 Vermont 89.76 2 Maine 89.58 3 New Hampshire 80.00 4 New York 78.89 5 Washington 78.66 6 Virginia 76.55 7 Massachusetts 76.01 8 Hawaii 74.90 9 New Jersey 72.61 10 Maryland 71.68 11 Pennsylvania 71.24 12 California 71.02 13 Connecticut 70.86 14 Oregon 69.00 15 Colorado 67.16 16 Ohio 67.12 17 Rhode Island 66.82 18 Utah 63.97 19 North Carolina 61.51 20 Kentucky 61.43 21 West Virginia 60.93 22 Minnesota 58.45 23 Arizona 57.76 24 Nevada 57.67 25 Delaware 56.65 26 Kansas 54.54 27 Michigan 53.42 28 Florida 53.22 29 Idaho 52.57 30 Georgia 50.38 31 Alaska 47.94 32 South Carolina 47.40 33 Wisconsin 47.20 34 Louisiana 46.49 35 Arkansas 46.48 36 Indiana 46.25 37 Illinois 45.92 38 Texas 43.88 39 Tennessee 43.11 40 Oklahoma 42.83 41 Wyoming 42.19 42 Alabama 40.57 43 Iowa 38.92 44 Nebraska 38.62 45 Mississippi 38.22 46 North Dakota 36.16 47 Missouri 34.01 48 Montana 27.75 49 New Mexico 27.71 50 South Dakota 19.70

Thanksgiving Safety in Hawaii (1=Safest; 25=Avg.):