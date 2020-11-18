Most Americans planning to travel domestically during holiday season

The findings of the Holiday/2021 Travel Sentiment Survey which surveyed 1,138 U.S. travelers between October 26 and November 5, 2020 on their upcoming travel plans and preferences, were released today.

According to the findings, 74% of U.S. travelers who indicated they would be traveling in 2020 are planning to travel during the upcoming holiday season.

The average person’s willingness to travel is increasing and while there’s still plenty of pandemic related uncertainty, according to the Holiday/2021 Travel Sentiment Survey, most Americans are planning to travel domestically during the upcoming holiday season.

Travel Intentions

2020

All of the consumers surveyed indicated that they were planning to travel in the next 18 months.

73.6% of travelers who said they would be traveling this year indicated they were planning to take a trip during the upcoming holiday season.

85.1% of the survey participants who said they would be traveling in 2020 indicated they’d be traveling for leisure in the remainder of the year, while 24.6 % indicated they’d be traveling for business.

2021

78.5% of travelers indicated they were planning to travel in either the spring or summer 2021.

90% of the survey participants indicated they’d be traveling for leisure in 2021, while 17.5% indicated they’d be traveling for business.

Destinations

2020

Due to the pandemic, consumers’ confidence towards international travel remains low in both 2020 and 2021.

64.5% of the survey participants traveling in 2020 plan to travel domestically while 22.1% of them planning to travel internationally.

2021

63.1% of the survey participants traveling in 2021 plan to travel domestically while 23.1% of them planning to travel internationally.

However, 53.9% of the U.S. travelers surveyed indicated that will comfortable traveling internationally again 6 months after a vaccine is available for Covid-19.

The survey also identified the countries and states that most U.S. travelers plan on traveling to in 2021:

Top 5 International Destinations in 2021 Top 5 Domestic Destinations in 2021 France Florida Mexico California Italy New York Germany North Carolina Canada Texas

Accommodations & Transportation

During the upcoming holiday season, 53.3% of the survey participants who indicated they would travel in 2020 are planning to stay in a hotel for their trips.

49.5% of those who were traveling in 2020 indicated they would be staying at a vacation rental for the holidays booked either through AirBnB, Vrbo, or an independent rental company.

38.1% of those respondents indicated that are staying with friends and family.

While 13.5% of those respondents indicated they’ll be taking a cruise for the holidays while 7.4% said they would be staying in an RV.

When asked about the transportation they plan to take to their destination:

65% of the survey participants indicated they’ll be taking their car on their 2020 trip.

Planes were the second most popular from of transport among those traveling this year with 56.7% of respondents indicating they’ll fly to their destination.

The remaining respondents indicated they plan on taking a train (11.5%) or ferry (6.6%) to their next destination in 2020.

Travel Insurance Sentiment

The pandemic has significantly impacted the average consumers’ decision to purchase trip protection or travel insurance.

58.1% of the survey participants said they were more likely to purchase travel insurance for all trips going forward and 32.8% of them are planning to purchase travel insurance for their trips in 2021.

When deciding which company to purchase travel insurance from price, online ratings and reviews and plan coverage are three key factors for the average consumer.