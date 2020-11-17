Turkey shuts down all restaurants and cafes, orders weekend curfews

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced today that a partial curfew will be introduced on weekends, due to the increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

In addition, the Turkish authorities decided to close all cafes and restaurants in the country, allowing them to work only for take-out.

Yesterday Turkey set a new daily record for the number of newly detected cases of COVID-19. Total of 3316 new COVID-19-positive patients were identified – the highest daily number since April.