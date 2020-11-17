St. Maarten Dutch and French Tourism Offices join forces

The Office de Tourisme de Saint Martin and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau jointly created and launched a destination video that is intended to inspire and welcome visitors. The short clip captures the beauty and diversity of the island, highlighting nationals, activities, places to visit and importantly, the culture of the island to showcase local artists and the uniqueness of both countries.

The video has been launched on the island and internationally and can be seen on both tourism offices’ official destination Instagram pages under the usernames @DiscoverSaintMartin and @VacationStMaarten and Facebook pages @iledesaintmartin @VacationStMaarten.

“Keeping visitors inspired and engaged is crucial in keeping the destination on the forefront, and having a captivating video is an effective way to spread awareness and capture the attention of viewers that are online. With this video, we hope to inspire future travelers to choose our island as their preferred destination to vacation,” said Aida Weinum, Director of the St. Martin Tourist Office.

May-Ling Chun, Director of Tourism at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, added, “Showing visually appealing content of the destination is essential, particularly on video which has proven to be one of the most effective tools in digital marketing because they are easily shared. This initiative is one of many that we plan to roll out to increase our presence within the market. We encourage everyone to view and share the video within their network to collectively increase its reach on social media,” said

The travel industry continues to be heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and many travel plans have been postponed until next year, so tour operators, hotels and airlines are offering flexible cancellations options. Keeping visitors inspired and informed will continue to remain a top priority for both tourism offices whilst ensuring that the necessary protocols and guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are being communicated and followed. Nonetheless, both tourism offices will continue to work together to keep travelers inspired and dreaming of this island, while welcoming visitors that are traveling at this time.