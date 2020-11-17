Condor Colors Return to the Seychelles Islands

Some 224 visitors from Germany and its surroundings disembarked in Seychelles as Condor airlines made a special return to paradise Seychelles, on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

The airline operated a special charter in collaboration with DER Touristik, a German tour operator and the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) in the aim to ignite the spark for Seychelles for visitors in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Working in partnership with the STB, DER Touristik- prominent European tour operators and a market leader for long haul travel in Germany, Austria and Switzerland- gave the honor to Seychelles to be the first destination for such a charter since March.

Ensuring the success of this venture, sixteen local accommodation partners joined the project and created various attractive packages, which included special honeymoon packages for newlyweds, a booming market segment for the pristine paradise.

In line with the new travel prerequisites to enter Seychelles, the various packages included a travel health insurance required for entry with Covid-19 coverage and the super carefree package from DER Touristik, which protects holidaymakers in the event of Covid-19 related incident. Travelers were allowed to cancel their trip free of charge up to 14 days before departure.

The collaboration carries hope for the local tourism industry, as the operated Condor charter was a fully booked one with passengers excited to be away from the confined cities to experience the mystical beauty of the islands until their return flight on November 21, 2020.

Speaking about the special flight to Seychelles, the STB Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis mentioned her satisfaction to see the interest of the visitors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“Our collaboration with Condor and DER Touristik is in anticipation of the resumption of the Condor flights at the end of the year. We are glad to see that the interest of our visitors and partners from the market is still present. Germany remains a very important market for Seychelles and as such, is vital that we remain very close with our partners,” said Mrs. Francis.

On his part, Mr. Christian Zerbian, STB representative on the German market stated his satisfaction to see the response of the visitors from that market to the offer.

“This is a definitely a very positive outcome of the efforts invested these past few months. There is still a lot of potential for this market to produce even more and we are striving to make the return on Condor on the Seychelles route beneficial for the destination,” said the STB Representative in Germany.

Safety has become pivotal to rebuilding confidence in the travel industry, through this partnership between the destination, airline, hotels and DMCs, traveler safety remains central throughout the entire travel chain starting from departure extending throughout their stay.

Condor is expected to resume flights to Seychelles on December 18, 2020, with a direct weekly flight from Frankfurt.

More news about Seychelles

#rebuildingtravel