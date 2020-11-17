Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines will be offering food and beverages in Economy Class in 2021

In the near future, Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines will be offering g their customers a new range of services in Economy Class. Starting in spring 2021, passengers on short and medium-haul routes will be able to purchase a broad selection of high-quality foods and beverages on board to suit their needs.

High quality standards are implemented in the new range from selection to preparation and presentation. With the new concept, the airlines are also investing more heavily in sustainability by selecting environmentally friendly products and packaging and by reducing food waste through more customized production.

“Our current snack offer in Economy Class does not always meet the expectations of our guests,” explains Christina Foerster, Member of the Executive Board Lufthansa Group responsible for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility. “The new offer was developed on the basis of feedback from our customers. With the high-quality offer available for purchase, our passengers will be able to decide what they want to eat and drink on their journey.”

The range of food and beverages will be available from the individual airlines in various forms, some of which will have regional references. The focus will be on fresh products and a selection of snacks. The standard, complimentary snack will no longer be served in the future.

The new offer will be introduced in phases as of spring 2021: Austrian Airlines will begin, followed by SWISS and Lufthansa; the new products will be revealed by individual airlines over the coming months.