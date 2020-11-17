Mexico’s hotel industry gaining momentum

Mexico is leading the hospitality sector recovery in the Latin American market, as per latest industry reports. This is based on account of the advance hotel booking numbers that have been steadily rising and showing stable growth.

Industry experts have been tracking key metrics as well as reservation trends for its connected properties across markets over the last few months. Mexico saw a sharp fall in March – April at the beginning of the pandemic and has since then witnessed a V-shaped recovery starting June-July.

Holding January 2020 as constant and computing the % change across the following months, this report reflects the reservation trends, based on data processed by eRevMax for its client hotels worldwide.

Mexico – Leisure travel optimism is back

Mexico was among the first LATAM countries to reopen travel back in June, and since then it has been leading the travel recovery with easy entry requirements and extra safety measures taken by the government being cited as a case study on doing things right. Cancun received the WTTC Safe Travel Stamp much before any major travel destination. Other locations are now following suit to promote their commitment to cleanliness. Most of the tourism attractions have implemented public health protocols with social distancing and sanitization. The certification to showcase the government’s seriousness is clearly paying dividends with advance bookings now reaching 76% of pre-Covid level for our partner Mexican hotels.

0a1 2

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Mexican government has been working closely with the travel sector to promote safe tourism. The ‘Come to Cancun 2X1’ campaign, for example, has been a hit with leisure travellers. It is refreshing to witness strong travel sentiment and a boost in guest confidence which is driving the recovery for tourism and hospitality sector in Mexico.