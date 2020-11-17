Travelport expands relationship with Voyages a la Carte’s Agencia Global

Travelport today announced that Agencia Global, the business-to-business platform of one of Canada’s premiere full-service travel wholesalers, Voyages à La Carte, has signed a new multi-year agreement that significantly expands its existing relationship with Travelport. Agencia Global decided to move more of its business to Travelport for access to relevant Air India content and a wider range of options from global carriers.

As Travelport strengthened its subscriber relationship with Agencia Global during the past year, the full-service travel wholesaler is now looking to increase diversity of content, reduce costs and improve efficiency, supported by Travelport. Agencia Global will enhance its retailing capabilities with Travelport branded fares and ancillaries for the widest range of booking options available and New Distribution Capability (NDC) content. Travelport will also provide the travel wholesaler with greater intelligence harnessed by its Business Insights data.

Ryan Saroli, Chief Executive Officer at Agencia Global, of parent company Voyages à La Carte commented: “We always strive to offer highly relevant and competitive airline content to our agents. Our recently expanded collaboration with Travelport provides more travel options for our agents and their customers, while enabling our internal service and operations teams to leverage Travelport’s efficient and robust technology platforms.”

Robert Brown, Global Vice President and Managing Director, Global Online Travel Agency Sales commented: “We are dedicated to helping our global customers restore confidence in travel and improve their capabilities. I am excited about our expanded relationship and new multi-year agreement with Agencia Global, which allows us to deliver more value with greater business intelligence and access to the widest range of content available.”