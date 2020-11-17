Search

Honduras under deadly attack by Hurricane Iota

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzNovember 17, 2020 05:54
Honduras is experiencing a double catastrophic hit. Hurricane Iota made landfall only 15 miles from where Hurricane #Eta made landfall just 13 days ago.

Forecasters warn that #Iota could bring one of the worst floods the region has had in a thousand years or more and also sounded the alarm that power outages could last for months after Iota batters the region

