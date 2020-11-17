Key Personalities Lined Up for First Africa Tourism Day

Prominent and key personalities are all set to speak during the forthcoming and first Africa Tourism Day (ATD) event to chart out strategies, plans, initiatives and the way forward targeting to make Africa a single tourist destination.

Planned and organized by Desigo Tourism Development and Facility Management Company Limited in collaboration with the African Tourism Board (ATB), the Africa Tourism Day will be marked with the theme: “Pandemic to Prosperity for Posterity.”

The African Tourism Board (ATB) Executive Chairman, Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, is among the prominent leaders and key tourism personalities to speak during the day which will be marked across the African continent on November 26.

“As we celebrate Africa Tourism Day, our continent boasts of various living attractions which are a satisfaction for the tourist appetite and investors’ yearning. Let us navigate together to advance sustainability and build a strong, resilient, vibrant sector,” Ncube said through a trailer message seen on the Africa Tourism Day website.

Mr. Ncube has been speaking at different tourism events, calling and campaigning for marketing and promoting Africa with a focus to make this continent a single tourist destination.

“Tourism is an important economic sector for many countries, and the travel restrictions that have been imposed as a result of COVID-19 has meant that most, if not all, African countries have suffered a severe blow to their economies,” ATB Chairman Mr. Cuthbert Ncube said in an earlier message.

The African Tourism Board just celebrated two years of existence after its soft launch and introduction to the global tourism arena on November 5, 2018 during the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

Tourism professionals and stakeholders from Africa and the rest of the world have come together under the ATB umbrella, looking to get solutions to marketing and promotional hiccups facing tourism in Africa and to also to come up with positive ideas to address solutions and development of the continent’s tourism sector.

Mr. Ncube had earlier said Africa needs to open its skies for its own people. He said air connectivity within Africa is still a big problem that needs a quick solution that would make Africa “A One Tourism Destination.”

“We need open skies of Africa, re-packaging our tourism marketing, and re-brand[ing] our continent holistically,” the ATB Chairman noted

Africa Tourism Day 2020 will be staged and hosted in Nigeria and will then rotate among the countries of Africa each year, organizers said.

Other prominent speakers during the event are Hon. Moses Vilakati, Minister for Tourism of the Kingdom of Eswatini. Hon Vilakati has been an active and prominent executive in Africa who has been participating in various discussions organized by the African Tourism Board.

Ms. Abigail Olagbaye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Desigo Tourism Development and Facility Management Company Limited in Nigeria, is the other key speaker during the event.

Dr. Walter Mzembi, the former Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Zimbabwe, will also take the floor to speak then discuss key issues targeting development of tourism in Africa. Dr. Mzembi is among the ATB executives with rich knowledge about tourism in Africa. His country, Zimbabwe, is one on top of leading tourist destination in Africa, boasting of its rich wildlife and the famous Victoria Falls.

Other speakers up to this ending week are Ms. Jillian Blackbeard, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Victoria Falls Association, and Laxy Mojo Eyes, President of the African Fashion Reception.

Africa Tourism Day is a focus on Africa’s rich and diverse cultural and natural endowments while creating awareness on issues that are impeding development, progress, integration, and growth of the industry. It works to formulate and share solutions and marshal plans to leapfrog the tourism industry in Africa.

