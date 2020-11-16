Cruise Confidence Survey: 87% of US travelers open to cruising

The results of the latest US cruise customer survey were announced today. The new poll of 3,602 US respondents reveals that the vast majority of cruisers do intend on hitting the high seas again, once the pandemic wanes.

The survey comes following the expiration of The Centers for Disease Control‘s No Sail Order (NSO), enabling a phased approach to resuming cruise ship passenger operations.

The travelers were asked whether they would go on a cruise right now if CDC cruise ship guidelines were in place.

Cruise Survey Results

Roughly 53 percent polled said they would not go on a cruise yet, 11 percent said probably, and 23 percent said yes. Meanwhile, 13 percent (472 respondents) said they would not go on a cruise.