Phenix Jet takes delivery of its first Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft

Phenix Jet has welcomed its first Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft into the management fleet. This beautiful Global 7500 business jet is a first for the management company and it joins a growing number of Global 7500 aircraft in the Asia Pacific region. Since its delivery in March, notwithstanding the global pandemic COVID-19, our Global 7500 aircraft has been operating smoothly, making every journey satisfactory for its passengers.

With over a decade of experience in ultra-long-range business aircraft, the operator is confident in providing its elite owner an exceptional experience with the maximum advantages of the aircraft. “We are very familiar with ultra-long-range products having Gulfstream 650ER and Global 6000 business jets in our daily operation. With Phenix Jet, our client will be able to experience the ultimate functionality and versatility that he was expecting when he purchased the Global 7500 aircraft. This is why the owner entrusted us as the management company in the first place. Bringing freedom of flying to our customers has been our passion and we are going to continue that with the Global 7500 business jet,” Mr. Andrew Svoboda, President and CEO of Phenix Jet Hong Kong announced proudly.

With a maximum range of 7700 nautical miles1, the Global 7500 aircraft embodies the latest avionics technology. It is known as the world’s largest and longest-range business jet featuring four true living spaces. As an extension of your home and office, it gives you the freedom to effortlessly travel wherever life takes you2.

“The Global 7500 aircraft is the flagship of the business aviation industry,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Aircraft, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “With its long range, the Global 7500 aircraft is ideal for the Asian market, and can connect far-flung city pairs non-stop, including Tokyo to New York and Singapore to San Francisco.”

Bombardier is the market share leader for business aviation in the Asia-Pacific region, with service centers in Tianjin and Singapore.

Today, even during the challenging COVID-19 period, Phenix Jet is still up and running to serve its clients to continue with business and personal activities, in many cases helping passengers to repatriate and reunite with their loved ones.