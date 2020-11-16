CO2-neutral flying: Lufthansa customers now compensate their flights by click

Lufthansa announced that CO2-neutral flying is now even easier for Miles & More customers thanks to a new offer. Customers can now see the CO2 emissions of their flight in the Miles & More app. They can offset these emissions directly with just a few clicks. The new offer is available not only for all Lufthansa Group flights, but also for travel with Star Alliance and joint venture partners for which the customer has received or used Miles & More miles. The new application is called “mindfulflyer”. It was developed jointly by Miles & More and the Lufthansa Innovation Hub.

“The CO2 compensation of a flight should not be complicated. With the new ‘mindfulflyer’ service, our passengers can see the CO2 emissions of their flight at a glance and can now offset them easily and quickly, even using miles. We want to actively promote sustainable behavior,” says Christina Foerster, Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility.

“mindfulflyer” as activation for sustainable action

With the “mindfulflyer” function the participants can be reminded to compensate their flights regularly. The customer decides how much Sustainable Aviation Fuel or certified reforestation projects of the myclimate climate protection foundation are used. Using the Cash & Miles function, the customer can also decide whether to offset with miles only or also proportionately with euros. For their commitment to climate protection, Miles & More participants will receive digital awards, such as the “Climate Supporter”, which distinguishes them as environmentally conscious travelers. These awards can be shared via social media channels to inspire other travelers to compose their flights as well.

“Customer loyalty without sustainability no longer works – our customers expect solutions from us that enable climate-friendly travel,” says Sebastian Riedle, Managing Director of Miles & More GmbH. With the integration of the ‘mindfulflyer’ offer we are fulfilling this expectation while making climate neutral travel as simple as possible.”

Compensaid as the central compensation offer of the Lufthansa Group

With Compensaid, the Lufthansa Innovation Hub created the central compensation offer within the Lufthansa Group in 2019, which is regarded as the industry’s first mover for end-customer-related compensation of fossil fuels through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The integration of Compensaid into the Miles & More app has now been completed and will significantly increase visibility even further.

“We are very pleased that our new compensation option has now become available in the Miles & More app. This way we are giving even more customers access to sustainable travel and demonstrating how digital technology can be used to make this easier and more transparent,” says Gleb Tritus, Managing Director Lufthansa Innovation Hub.

In addition, Miles & More members also have the opportunity to offset their air travel directly within the Compensaid platform. To do so, they just have to log in to compensaid.com with their Miles & More data. The CO2 compensation option via the Compensaid platform makes it possible to offset flights even before they take-off.

Lufthansa Group takes responsibility

The Lufthansa Group has been committed to a sustainable and responsible corporate policy for decades and takes its responsibility seriously. The Group is firmly committed to climate-friendly aviation, continues to invest in particularly fuel-efficient aircraft despite the current exceptional situation and is expanding its commitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuel – Lufthansa Group takes responsibility.