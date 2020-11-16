Commonwealth Hotel Collection appoints new Vice President of Operations

Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Porter to their team as the Vice President of Operations at Commonwealth Hotel Collection, LLC. affiliated with Commonwealth Hotels, LLC. and Corporex.

Prior to joining the company, Porter spent 25 years in the hospitality industry in many roles. Most recently Jennifer was a Vice President of Operations at Winegardner and Hammons/Pyramid Hotels. During her tenure at Winegardner and Hammons Jennifer had regional responsibility over multiple full-service hotels as well as opening and transitioning hotels for the company. Porter’s experience spans lifestyle, all-suite and conference style hotels in urban, suburban, airport and resort locations across the country. She was influential in growing the revenues, ensuring excellent customer satisfaction, and developing the leadership team. Prior to her Vice President of Operations role, she was the General Manager of multiple full-service hotels with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and independent/boutique hotels. She is a graduate from Kent State University with a degree in Business Administration.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer join our team,” said Bryan Hayes, Managing Director at Commonwealth. “Jennifer’s depth of hospitality experience and skills strengthen Commonwealth and our properties, better enabling us to face the ongoing market changes of delivering world class organization for our guests and financial returns for our owners.”