WTM Latin America announces new dates for 2021

WTM Latin America has announced its new dates in 2021. The decision was taken in consultation with customers and partners in order to meet and serve their expectations for next year.

As a result, the event has been moved from April 2021 to 23- 25 June 2021 at Expo Center Norte’s Green Pavilion in São Paulo.

The impact of the pandemic on the tourism industry has been devastating.

The priorities and needs of the industry have been reconfigured, and 2021 is now expected to be a year for reconstruction.

Moving WTM Latin America to June will hopefully allow exhibitors and visitors the time to adjust and adapt their plans and new products launches in order to drive growth for their businesses.

Luciane Leite, director of the event at Reed Exhibitions, said,

“After consulting with exhibitors and key stakeholders, we recognise that in order to hold an international event their needs to be more time to allow for the reopening of borders and lifting of travel restrictions. It is clear that the industry needs to meet in person later in 2021.

Large-scale events are subject to ever-changing national and local guidelines and regulations. Our priority is to do everything we can to deliver an engaging and COVID-secure face-to-face event in June, one that gives our exhibitors and visitors the additional time to adapt and continue on the path to recovery.”

WTM Latin America is the leading B2B event in the travel industry in Latin America, and attracts tourism professionals from around the world. Over the course of the show’s three days, the qualified audience generates millions of US dollars in business and absorbs quality content, including new trends in the sector.

“Now, more than ever, there is a strong need to reunite, connect and do business. Nothing can fully replace face-to-face meetings and we are looking forward to create new opportunities, rebuilding existing ones and preparing an event that is even more relevant to the entire tourist chain. We can’t wait to see everyone in June next year.” Luciana concluded.