Russian Aeroflot resumes flights to Nice, France

Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot will resume flights to the French Riviera – Nice from November 20, the airline officials said. But only certain categories of travelers will be allowed entry to France though.

Flights will start operating from November 20, once a week on Fridays.

“Aeroflot will resume flights to Nice from 20 November 2020. Flights SU2360 / SU2361 Moscow – Nice – Moscow will be operated once a week on Fridays. As international air traffic is restored, the frequency of flights may increase,” the airline said on its website.

Ticket sales are now open on the Aeroflot website and through official agents.

“Up-to-date information on flight schedules and services is published on the airline’s website. Flight reservations are available on the airline’s website and at its own sales offices,” the message adds.