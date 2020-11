List of 230 Airlines safe to fly and not to fly during the epidemic

The Safest Travel Score to operate an airline during the COVID-19 crisis is 5.0, the worst score in the world is 0.1. No airline out of 230 made the best possible score, and no airline made the worst score, but there is a lot in between.

This rating is strictly in regards to flying safely during COVID-19

20 out of 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide had a score of 4.0 and higher, which is considered a top score passing the list of the word’s safest airlines during COVID-19

The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveler convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

To reach the score set by Safe Travel Barometers the disinfection frequency, thermal screening, Face Mask, health declaration form and Staff Face Mask were all included in the evaluation

Only two airlines in the United States were within the highest range of 4 and above. They are Southwest Airlines 4.0, and Delta Airlines 4.1

The safest airline currently is Dubai based Emirates.

See the list:

PERFECT: The Safest Airlines in the world with a score of 4.0 and above

Emirates : 4.4

Etihad Airways: 4.3

Qatar Airways: 4.2

Singapore Airlines: 4.1

Iberia: 4.1

Vistara 4.1

Air France: 4.1

Air China 4.1

Lufthansa 4.1

Oman Air 4.1

Delta Airlines: 4.1

Virgin Atlantic 4.0

Korean Air 4.0

Southwest Airlines: 4.0

Cathay Pacific: 4.0

IndiGo: 4.0

EVA Air: 4.0

Asiana Airlines: 4.0

Qantas Airways: 4.0

Garuda Indonesia: 4.0

DANGEROUS Airlines with a score of 0.1 to 0.9

Endeavor 0.5

Go Jet Airlines: 0.5

Horizon Air: 0.7

Nesma Airlines: 0.8

Air Caledonie: 0.8

RISKY airlines with a score of 1.0 to 1.9

CommutAir : 1.0

Air Wisconsin Airlines: 1.1

Mesa Airlines: 1.2

PSA Airlines: 1.2

Amelia International: 1.4

Republic Airline: 1.5

ASTA Linhas Aereas: 1.5

Air Chathams: 1.7

STP Airways: 1.7

Envoy Air: 1.8

Aeromar: 1.8

LOW Score 2.0-2.9

Sunclass Airlines 2.0

Aurigny Air 2.0

Helvetic Airways: 2.1

Albastar: 2.1

Onur Air: 2.2

Elinair: 2.2

Saudi Gulf Airlines: 2.2

Seaborn Airlines: 2.2

Croatia Airlines: 2.2

Aircalin: 2.3

Bulgaria Air: 2.4

Air Corsica: 2.2

Laudamotion: 2.4

T’way Air: 2.4

Eastar Jet: 2.5

Star Air: 2.5

Lao Airlines: 2.5

Sun County Airlines: 2.5

Tropic Air: 2.5

APG Airlines: 2.6

Norwegian Air: 2.6

Viva Air: 2.6

Caribbean Airlines: 2.6

Aegean Airlines: 2.6

Air Inuit: 2.7

Flyadeal: 2.7

GOL Airlines: 2.7

Nord Star Airlines: 2.8

Canadian North: 2.8

Air Peace: 2.8

Asi Airlines France: 2.8

STALUX Airlines: 2.8

Azores Airlines: 2.9

S7 Airlines: 2.9

Piedmont Airlines: 2.9

XOJET 2.9

Below average but acceptable 3.0-3.5

Uzbekistan Airways: 3.0

Fiji Airways: 3.0

TAROM: 3.0

Air Dolomiti: 3.0

Interjet: 3.0

Air Burkina: 3.0

Air Namibia: 3.0

Jet2.com : 3.0

Albawings 3.0

Air Serbia: 3.0

Condor: 3.1

LOT Polish Airlines: 3.1

Spirit Airways: 3.1

Wizz Air: 3.1

Alitalia: 3.1

Winair: 3.2

Swoop: 3.2

LATAM Airlines: 3.2

Icelandair: 3.2

Volotea: 3.2

Sichuan Airlines: 3.2

Spring Airlines: 3.2

Viva Aerobus: 3.2

Air Malta: 3.2

Thai Smile: 3.3

Lion Air: 3.3

Austrian Airlines: 3.3

Smartwings: 3.3

Air Do: 3.3

South African Airways: 3.3

Air Nostrum: 3.3

Volaris Airlines: 3.3

Ural Airlines: 3.3

Frontier Airlines: 3.3

Aero Mexico: 3.3

Firefly: 3.3

Star Flyer: 3.3

SKY Airlines: 3.3

Georgian Airways: 3.3

SKY Airline Peru: 3.3

Edelweiss Air: 3.4

Royal Air Maroc: 3.4

Aeroflot Airlines: 3.4

Jeju Air: 3.4

Pegasus Airlines 3.4

Air Europe: 3.4

Air Clraibes: 3.4

Shenzhen Airlines: 3.4

TUI Fly: 3.4

Above average and acceptable: 3.5 – 3.9