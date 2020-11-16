Essence of African music in tourism ahead of Africa Tourism Day

Rich in wildlife resources, natural heritages and pristine beaches, Africa is counted the leading continent in the world for its cultural heritage in music with a touch of diversified African traditions, cultures and lifestyles of the people.

Recognizing the position of the African continent in the world tourism map, the Africa Tourism Day has been designed and introduced, aiming to spearhead the promotion and marketing of rich tourist attractions, tourist sites, and tourism services available and offered in different countries within this continent.

Co-Sponsored by eTurboNews the Africa Tourism Day that will take place for the first time on November 26th has been planned and organized by Desigo Tourism Development and Facility Management Company Limited in collaboration with African Tourism Board (ATB), the Africa Tourism Day (ATD) bearing a theme “Pandemic to Prosperity for Posterity”.

Taking music as a part of rich, cultural heritage abound in Africa, Sauti za Busara or Voices of Wisdom is one among pan-African music festivals organised annually in the tourist island of Zanzibar on the Eastern Coast of the Indian Ocean.

Celebrating cultural diversity in live performances, the event pulls crowds of tourists to visit Zanzibar’s Stone Town as to enjoy the diversification of African music which unites people in the continent and others visiting its tourist sites.

The 2021 Sauti za Busara edition will shake the walls of Zanzibar’s Stone Town on Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13th with expectations to attract foreign, local and regional visitors who will travel to the Indian Ocean tourist paradise to relax then observe various African musical beats.

“The unique mix of artists and audiences at Sauti za Busara is one of the main keys to our success,” Busara Promotions Director Mr. Yusuf Mahmoud said.

“We have all styles of music connected to Africa, from traditional music to Afro-pop fusion, jazz, reggae, hip hop and electro. We give priority to young and emerging talents who play live music that is unique and identifies with African culture”, he said.

The musicians to colour the event have been selected from more than 400 submissions from across the continent, Indian Ocean and the African diaspora.

Selected musicians are from Tanzania including Zanzibar, The Gambia, Algeria, Reunion, Morocco, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Uganda, Ghana and South Africa and more other countries in Africa.

The 2021 Sauti za Busara event will host 14 performances at the main stage over two days. Of these, half will represent Tanzania or East Africa, with two groups from North Africa, two from West Africa, three from Southern Africa and another to represent the Indian Ocean region, Mahmoud said.

The unique mix of artists and audiences at Sauti za Busara are the key to its success in which 29,000 people from all corners of the world have attended this year’s event which took place in February 2020, only a month before the first coronavirus case was recorded in Tanzania.

Africa is such a rich continent in music with abundance of intelligent, talented and powerful musicians who can use their music to help promote development to change the narrative of Africa then pull more tourists.

Congolese Rhumba music and West Africa’s pop music portray Africa’s rich cultural diversity, tourist attractions and the lifestyle of the Africans to be shared with other nationalities across the world.

There are great hopes that African music festivals would unite Africans to come together in order to re-energize the continent to be sold as a preferred tourism destination as to share its beautiful sight with the rest of the world.

Music tourism has been growing to become more identifiable within the overall tourism mix. Many organizations are looking for development of niche music tourism.

The Africa Tourism Day 2020 will be staged and hosted in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and the World’s largest black nation by population. Subsequently, the event will be rotated amongst the countries of Africa each year, organizers said.

The event will portray Africa’s rich and diverse cultural and natural endowments whilst creating awareness on issues that are impeding development, progress, integration and growth of the industry and also formulating and sharing solutions and marshal plans to leapfrog the tourism industry in Africa.

Register for Africa Tourism Day at www.africatourismday.org