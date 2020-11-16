Etihad Airways: A Symbol of Peace between Israel and UAE with AUH-TLV flights

Flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, are more than a symbol of peace. These flights and this now peaceful relationship mean big business, also for the travel and tourism industry. This new frienship in the Middle East is a milestone for the people and for emerging big business opportunities.

Etihad Airways will be connecting Israel to a brand-new network of global destinations through the Abu Dhabi hub, adding a stiff competition to Turkish Airlines Istanbul hub.

It was only a year or two ago when the inflight magazine map at Etihad Airways did not show Israel. This is now part of the struggle to establish peace in the Middle East. On October 19 the airline made history in flying between these two countries for the first time.

As of March 28, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates will launch daily scheduled year-round flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv, the economic and technological center of Israel.

The launch of flights follows the normalisation of diplomatic ties between the two nations, and the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel in Washington D.C. on 15 September. Only a month later, Etihad became the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Tel Aviv on 19 October 2020.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Following the signing of the new bilateral agreement, Etihad is delighted to announce a direct link between these important cities.

“The commencement of scheduled flights is a historic moment and as an airline, cements Etihad’s commitment to growing opportunities for trade and tourism not just between the two countries but also within the region and beyond.”

The new service effective from 28 March 2021 will provide greater choice and convenience for point-to-point business and leisure travellers between the UAE and Israel. It will not only promote direct inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi, but will also give Emiratis and UAE residents the opportunity to discover Israel’s historical sites, beaches, restaurants and nightlife.

Departures will be conveniently timed to connect via Abu Dhabi to key gateways across the Etihad network including China, India, Thailand and Australia.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is being greatly supported by the Etihad Wellness sanitisation and safety programme, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight, so guests can fly with greater ease and peace of mind. More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available at etihad.com/wellness