How Eswatini just became a Safer Tourism Destination?

Today the Eswatini Tourism Authority was awarded with the Safer Tourism Seal by World Tourism Network (WTN)

The Seal is based on the WTTC Safe Travel Stamps awarded to Eswatini and self assessment.

A proud ETA CEO, Linda Nxumalo told eTurboNews:



Eswatini Tourism Authority (ETA) has worked with WHO and the UN as well as its own Ministry of Health and tourist industry to establish a robust set of protocols and health and safety guidelines which are now being followed by the tourism industry in the country. Endorsed by WHO and the UN, these protocols set out to ensure that all visitors to the country can travel as safely as possible and with minimum risk from COVID-19. As an endorsement of these protocols, Eswatini became the first full country in southern Africa to receive the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp of approval and ETA is now rolling out that Stamp across the industry within Eswatini. ETA has shown how seriously it takes the safety of its tourists and has been taking all available steps to ensure that Eswatini can be visited and enjoyed as safely as possible.

The Safer Tourism Seal” (STS) provides additional assurances when traveling during these uncertain times.

The STS seal builds travelers’ confidence for preferred destinations and becomes a recognizable symbol throughout the world during these precarious times. Travel safety depends on both the provider and the receiver Recognizing this fact.

Seal holders represent the best in travel and demonstrate to the world, that safer travel is everyone’s responsibility.

Despite being the smallest landlocked country in the Southern hemisphere, and the second smallest country in continental Africa, Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, more than makes up for its lack of size with a hugely diverse range of attractions and activities.

As one of the few remaining monarchies in Africa, culture and heritage are deeply engrained in all aspects of Swazi life, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all who visit. As well as the rich culture, the overwhelming friendliness of the people makes all visitors feel truly welcome and very safe. Add to that stunning scenery of mountains and valleys, forests and plains; plus wildlife reserves across the country that are home to The Big Five; and a fascinating mix of modern and traditional festivals, ceremonies and events, and you have all that’s best about Africa in one small but perfectly formed and welcoming country.

The Safer Tourism Sea is an initiative by the World Tourism Network: www.wtn.travel

More information on the Safer Tourism Seal program: www.safertourismseal.com

More on Eswatini Tourism Authority: www.thekingdomofeswatini.com