Crime Scene Kits Protecting Wildlife and Tourism

Space for Giants, an International Conservation Organization that protects wildlife and landscapes in Africa with focus on the survival of elephants, donated 18 mobile crime scene kits to Uganda Wildlife Authority’s (UWA’s) investigation unit to assist in handling and management of crime scenes in due course of investigations of wildlife crime. Each kit has an assortment of 29 items to aid handling a crime scene.

The items were handed over to Charles Tumwesigye, Deputy Director of Field Operations (DDFO), and witnessed by Deputy Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Chemonges Sabilla, and Col. Kyangungu Allan at UWA headquarters. Space for Giants was represented by Mr. Rod Potter, Mr. Justus Karuhanga, and Mr. Tusubira Justus.

Chemonges commended Space for Giants for the great partnership that is not limited to this donation but also trainings and many interventions aimed at bolstering protection of wildlife. Mr. Karuhanga thanked UWA for being steadfast in conservation management and indicated that this was only the beginning of the great journey where conservation will emerge the winner.

On behalf of Samuel Mwanda, the Executive Director UWA, the DDFO thanked Space for Giants for the gesture coming out of a long partnership with UWA. He said Space for Giants has supported UWA with funds for construction of electric fences in the Queen Elizabeth Conservation Area (QECA) and Murchison Falls, a key human wildlife conflict intervention for the Murchison Falls Conservation Area (MFCA). He welcomed them to support the new area of investigation and intelligence. He was grateful that the equipment has come at an opportune time since the unit recently recruited and trained numerous staff to take on the challenge. COVID-19 times have caused a spike in poaching, therefore, the need to become more vigilant in enforcement and deterrence of wildlife crime is needed.