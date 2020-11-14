Austria prepares for full lockdown as number of new COVID-19 cases soars

Austria has recently seen a sharp increase in new daily cases of coronavirus and, according to the local media, the country will switch from mild anti-COVID-19 restrictions to a complete three-week-long lockdown. The lockdown is expected to take effect next Tuesday and last until December 6.

Media sources reporting the development cited a draft government decree.

Currently, Austria has a nighttime curfew in place, which will be replaced with an all-day lockdown. All “non-essential” retailers will be ordered to close under new restrictions.

The restrictions will also affect elementary schools that currently remain open throughout the country. Secondary schools have already switched to distance teaching and now the facilities for younger students will be obliged to do so as well.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is expected to provide further details on the upcoming restrictions during a press conference later in the day.