A classified Hyatt Resort may be the last safe place to vacation

The Garden Island of Kauai is a quiet place in the US State of Hawaii. Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami wants to keep it this way.

The last safe Hawaiian Island to reside and to go on vacation maybe Kauai. The possibly last safe 5-star luxury resort in the Aloha State has a connection to Hyatt Hotels and Resorts not even known to many Hyatt Globalists, like the author of this article.

There is a stunning Kauai Grand Hyatt Resort on this island, but this is not what this article is about. It’s about the other Hyatt. It’s not a hotel like others, it’s a community. When staying there a guest becomes part of this community.

The Lodge at Kukui’ula Resort has a Hyatt connection It’s time to start dreaming again…about dipping your toes in the sand, warm days spent surfing the waves, that first cup of coffee on your private lanai, watching epic sunsets over the ocean, hiking to a waterfall, and making unforgettable memories leaving worries like Coronavirus behind.

For residents on Kukui’ula this is a daily given, but also visitors can now be part of this experience.

Richard Albrecht is the president of the Kukui’ula Development Company. He also believes the Lodge at Kukui’ula Resort on the Hawaiian Garden Island, Kauai may be the last safe place to go on an extended vacation in the United States.

With prices of well over $1000+ per night, this escape away from home may not be available for everyone, but for someone able to afford it, this Hyatt managed resort could very well be the safest place left on earth to enjoy a worry-free luxury vacation.

“It may be a little bit of a hassle to get here, but once you’re here you will be rewarded big time.”, says Richard in this interview.

The State of Hawaii made it possible to arrive with a negative COVID-19 test, and tourists are slowly coming back. www.hawaiitourismassociation.com

Listen to Richard Albrecht and his report from Kauai.

