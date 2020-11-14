Thailand announces new entry rules for foreign tourists
Thai authorities have announced that foreign tourists will again be allowed to visit Thailand. However, getting into the “Land of Smiles” will now be quite difficult, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foreign visitors who want to relax on Thai sandy beaches and enjoy exotic Thai dishes will need to obtain a visa at the Thai embassy.
Candidates will have to confirm their financial wellbeing – namely, the possession of at least 500 thousand baht (about $16,580) on their bank account. In addition, it is necessary to take out extended medical insurance for at least 3 million baht (about $99,500).
But that’s not all. All foreign nationals arriving in Thailand will need to be quarantined for 14 days and visitors from most countries would be able to obtain a visa for 60 days only.