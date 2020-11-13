Fifth Prime Minister of Belize sworn in

Following the November 11, 2020 general election, the Governor General H.E. Sir Colville Young today swore in the Hon. John Briceño as the fifth Prime Minister of Belize.

The ceremony took place at the Belize House in Belmopan in the presence of the Prime Minister’s family, elected representatives of the People’s United Party, friends and supporters.

Prime Minister Briceño has been involved in electoral politics since 1993. He has served as an elected representative since 1993 and has been the party leader twice, once from 2008-2011 and from 2016 to present.

The other elected representatives will be sworn in on a later date.