Seychelles updates travel conditions providing guidelines for entry into the country which are in force as of November 12, 2020 and will be reviewed periodically.

Currently, visitors are permitted to travel to Seychelles if they are travelling from countries that are on the published list of permitted countries (now classified as Category 1 countries), provided that they have not been in a country not on the Category 1 list in the previous 14 days. If the travel involves a transit stop in a country not on the Category 1 list and the traveler does not leave the airport in the transit country, that traveler is permitted to travel to Seychelles under entry conditions for Category 1 countries.

Additionally, a second category of countries (Category 2) has been established since 1 October 2020. The list of Category 2 countries contains any of the seven countries designated as “special status countries” of particular importance as tourism markets, but which, because of the worsening Covid-19 situation within their borders, have been suspended from the Category 1 list. Thus, at any one time some of the seven countries might still be on the Category 1 list (because the level of infection is low or moderate) while others have been moved to Category 2 (because the level of infection has risen). Note that should the situation become severe, a country may be temporarily suspended from category 2. Visitors from Category 2 countries have to meet additional health security measures compared to visitors from Category 1 countries. In other words, the conditions for travel, entry and stay in Seychelles differ whether a visitor is travelling from a Category 1 or a Category 2 country. Note that visitors from a country that is neither in Category 1 nor in Category 2 may be permitted to enter Seychelles by prior application and with special conditions.

Seychellois are permitted to enter Seychelles from any country. The same conditions apply with regards to travel and entry (but not stay) irrespective of whether they are travelling from a Category 1 country or one that is not in Category 1. (The designation of countries as Category 2 is of no relevance to Seychellois travelers since they are permitted to travel from any country, and Category 2 was created specifically to permit tourists from the “special status countries” to enter Seychelles when the outbreak worsens in their country). However, the conditions that apply to Seychellois with regards to their stay for the first 14 days after arrival, differ depending on whether they arrive from a Category 1 country or one that is not in the list of Category 1.

The list of Category 1 countries and Category 2 countries, and the conditions required of travelers, are reviewed periodically and will be issued by the Department of Health and published on the Department of Health and Tourism Department websites.

Travelers should note that the COVID-19 outbreak is dynamic and the listing of countries, and conditions, may change. They must therefore ensure that flight and hotel bookings permit flexibility regarding cancellation or postponement at short notice.

All persons, including all categories of visitors, Seychellois, persons holding permanent residence or GOP, diplomats, consultants, crews of shipping vessels, intending to travel to Seychelles must apply for their Health Travel Authorization, at https://seychelles.govtas.com/ . Applicants should note that this Authorization is for travel. Permission to enter Seychelles, and conditions that may apply with regards to accommodation and/or quarantine, are determined by the authorized officers at arrival. Applicants must have at hand their passport, valid negative PCR COVID-19 test certificate, itinerary, accommodation booking confirmation and GOP certificate. All visitors are also required to have travel and health insurance cover for Covid-19 related quarantine and medical care.

Note that the test certificate must be in English or French. The certificate must be for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on an oro-pharyngeal or naso-pharyngeal sample. Other test certificates, including antibody tests, rapid antigen tests and home testing kits, are not accepted. SMS and digital certificates are not accepted.

Health Travel Authorization will be issued electronically via email to applicants. Travelers must present the Authorization in printed or electronic form at check-in and on arrival. Airlines will not board any traveler without the Authorization. Travelers are advised to carry printed copies of all the essential documents, and should retain the travel authorization even after entry, as it may be used to facilitate transactions by hotels, tour operators, and testing or surveillance services.

Visitors to Seychelles from category 1 countries

1. When applying for travel authorization, all visitors must submit proof of a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test that is done less than 72 hours prior to departure to Seychelles. The 72 hours is counted from the time the sample is taken to the time of departure.

2. Visitors must present their Health Travel Authorization at check in. Airlines will not accept passengers for travel to Seychelles without the travel authorization.

3. Aircraft/Airline are not to board any passengers or crew who are symptomatic of COVID-19.

4. Exit screening at the airport of origin and transit must be completed by all incoming passengers and crew.

5. Any travelers who arrive in Seychelles without the Health Travel Authorization and acceptable proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test, will be denied entry.

6. Entry screening will be done upon arrival starting with examination of the Health Travel Authorization, symptomatic check, temperature scanning. The passenger may be required to undergo additional tests for COVID-19 at the point of entry.

7. All travelers must provide proof of accommodation in an approved establishment for the entire period of stay and must show booking vouchers for verification by Immigration on entry. (Visitors should consult the Seychelles Tourism website (www.tourism.gov.sc) for the list of approved establishments and any additional advice.)

8. Visitors are permitted to stay in not more than 2 different approved establishments in the first 7 days of stay in Seychelles.

9. To ensure the safety of staff and visitors, all persons at tourism establishments are advised to follow all guidance of the establishment and be monitored daily for signs of illness by the Health and Safety Officer or other designated person.

10. On the fifth (5th) day after arrival, all visitors from Category 1 countries must have a Covid-19 PCR test (the cost is covered by the Department of Health for tests done in government health facilities).

a. If the PCR test is negative, visitors will be free to continue with their planned holiday.

b. Visitors who test positive and are asymptomatic will be required to stay in tourism establishments specifically designated and authorized for such purpose.

c. Visitors who test positive and are symptomatic are required to be isolated in a medical facility until recovery.

11. All tourism establishments, including hotels, restaurants, taxis, tour operators, ferries and domestic flight services, have set up measures to increase vigilance, enhance hygiene and social and physical distancing. Visitors are required to follow the guidance of the management and staff. (See also Guide for Visitors published by the Department of Tourism)

12. Visitors must adhere to all the regulations in place, including the wearing of face masks in indoor and outdoor settings defined by law. There is prohibition of the use of public buses by visitors. Visitors should avoid crowded places, including markets.

13. Any illness must be reported immediately to the management of the establishment, who will provide appropriate guidance.

Visitors to Seychelles from Category 2 countries

1. When applying for travel authorization, all travelers from Category 2 countries must submit proof of a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test that is done less than 48 hours prior to departure to Seychelles. The 48 hours is counted from the time the sample is taken to the time of departure.

2. Visitors must present their Health Travel Authorization at check in. Airlines will not accept passengers for travel to Seychelles without the travel authorization.

3. Visitors are required to stay in one establishment, specifically authorized to accommodate visitors from such countries, for the first 6 nights after entering Seychelles (or for the entire duration of stay should it be less than 6 nights). Refer to list at ( www.tourism.gov.sc ).

4. Visitors must stay within areas designated by the establishment during this initial period and are required to strictly adhere to all the conditions in place at the establishment.

5. On the fifth (5th) day after arrival, all visitors from Category 2 countries must have a Covid-19 PCR test (the cost is covered by the Department of Health for tests done in government health facilities).

a. If the PCR test is negative, visitors will be free to continue with their planned holiday (the conditions listed above under Visitors to Seychelles from countries on the list of permitted countries apply).

b. Visitors who test positive and are asymptomatic will be required to stay in tourism establishments specifically designated and authorized for such purpose.

c. Visitors who test positive and are symptomatic are required to be isolated in a medical facility until recovery.

6. All other relevant measures outlined in the previous section apply.

Visitors to Seychelles from countries not in Category 1 or Category 2

1. Visitors from countries that are not on the list of Category 1 or Category 2 countries may be permitted to travel and enter Seychelles on specific conditions. These include arrival by private or charter flight and accommodation on an authorized island resort or authorized yacht.

2. Prior approval is required, and enquiries must be submitted to [email protected] Once approval is granted, travel authorization must be processed at https://seychelles.govtas.com/

Seychellois Travelers and Persons holding Seychelles Resident Permit

1. All Seychellois and persons holding Seychelles resident permit who have spent at least 14 days in a Category 1 country immediately prior to travel, may enter Seychelles with a Health Travel Authorization ( https://seychelles.govtas.com/ ) and can stay in their own homes under home surveillance. They are required to take certain measure for the 14 days after arrival. A COVID-19 PCR test will be done on the 5 the day after arrival. (See Guidance for Persons Arriving from Overseas Travel published by the Department of Health).

2. Seychellois and persons holding Seychelles resident permit currently in a country not in Category 1 may apply to enter Seychelles ( https://seychelles.govtas.com/ ) and will be required to undergo facility-based quarantine for a 14 day period at their cost. A COVID-19 PCR test will be done at the end of the period (cost is borne by Department of Health).

3. When applying for Health Travel Authorization, all travelers must have proof of a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test that is 72 hours or less prior to departure to Seychelles. The 72 hours is counted from the time the sample is taken to the time of departure.

4. Travelers should note that requirement for quarantine is determined on the fact that they are travelling from a country not in the list of permitted countries (Category 1). Submission of a residential address or booking in a hotel at the time of application for Health Travel Authorization does not mean that the persons are exempt from quarantine when the Health Travel Authorization is approved.

5. Travelers must present their Health Travel Authorization at check in. Airlines will not accept passengers for travel to Seychelles without the travel authorization.

6. Travel procedures outlined in the previous sections also apply

7. Seychellois and persons holding resident permit are strongly advised not to travel overseas until further notice. Any person who disregards this advice should note that re-entry into Seychelles will be subject to the conditions above. Where the travel itinerary will require that the person undergoes quarantine on return to Seychelles, the full cost of quarantine must be paid prior to travel.

8. At any point, regardless of country of travel, where the Public Health Authority believes that a person entering Seychelles may have been at increased risk of infection during their travel, the person may be required to undergo facility-based quarantine at their cost.

9. Persons travelling and subsequently requiring quarantine should note that the period of quarantine is subject to Employment regulations with regards to annual or unpaid leave.

Entry by GOP Holders and dependents

1. Permission to enter by GOP Holders and dependents will first be cleared by Employment and Immigration. Conditions for their travel and entry will be similar to those of Seychellois as defined above.

2. Accommodation for GOP Holders arriving as a group must be approved by the Public Health Authority.

Entry by sea

1. Visitors may apply for entry by sea (application form is available on the Department of Health website and should be submitted to [email protected] )

2. Approval will be conditional on the assessment of risks at the ports visited in the past 30 days prior to application, and the vessel spending at least 21 days at sea from the last port of call before entry into Seychelles.

3. Disembarkation of any crew or passengers will be authorized after review of daily temperature and health checks recorded over the last 14 days prior to arrival and health clearance. The records should be submitted to the Port Health Officer ( [email protected] ) or ( [email protected] ).

4. Visitors may enter by superyachts, and conditions will be issued to the operators on application with full details to the Public Health Authority at [email protected] (Refer to CoVID-19 Guidance for super yachts).

