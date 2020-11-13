Aeroflot resumes Cyprus flights but Russian tourists still not welcome

Russian national flag carrier Aeroflot announced that it will resume weekly flights between Russian Federation and Cyprus starting on November 22, 2020.

Aeroflot will be flying from Moscow, Russia to Larnaca, Cyprus and back on Sundays, the Russian Embassy in Nicosia confirmed.

“According to Aeroflot, from November 22, it is planned to resume passenger and cargo flights on the Moscow (Sheremetyevo) – Larnaca – Moscow (Sheremetyevo) route. Flight SU2072 will depart from Moscow at 09:50 and return flight SU2073 from Larnaca at 13:50. Flights will be carried out on Sundays, ticket sales are open on the official website of the airline,” the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy also noted that Russian tourists will not be able to visit Cyprus immediately after the resumption of flights to the republic.

“Due to the epidemiological situation, the rules of travel from Russia to Cyprus remain the same: only citizens of Cyprus, family members, persons with a residence permit, diplomats will be able to fly to the republic. Tourists are not included in this category yet. “

The embassy pointed out the need for a valid certificate of passing a PCR test for coronavirus when crossing the border. “The test must be done within 72 hours before arriving in Cyprus,” the diplomatic mission added.

Cyprus imposed a ban on flights to Larnaca and Paphos airports on March 21 amid the outbreak of the new COVID-19 pandemic. The island state began to gradually resume air communication with the outside world, starting from June 9, however, after that, only export passenger flights were made to both Russia and from Russia to Cyprus.