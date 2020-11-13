430,000 tourists visited Egyptian resorts since July

Since July 2020, when the tourism industry began to recover, about 430 thousand people have visited Egypt. This year, only 10 percent of tourists from last year’s flow arrived, the Egyptian tourism authorities said.

“There are travelers who go to Cairo, and others to Alexandria, Luxor and Aswan. But most of them arrive directly to Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada,” Egyptian officials said.

The officials also stressed that over a half of the Egyptian hotels have been certified and “there are no negative reviews from guests.”

“60% of hotels in Egypt have received health and safety certificates after following the regulations set by the Ministry of Tourism. They meet the standards of the Egyptian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO),” the officials said.