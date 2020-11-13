Russian Azur Air launches Maldives flights

Russian charter airline Azur Air will start operating flights from Moscow to Male (Maldives) on Boeing-777 from November 28. Previously, only Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot operated flights to these exotic islands.

Flights will be operated once a week during the autumn-winter season.

“Azur Air is expanding the possibilities of Russian tourists to spend their holidays in the Maldives. On November 28, regular flights from Moscow to Male will open on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The program is scheduled once a week, on Saturdays, for the entire autumn-winter season,” – the company said.

Flights will be operated once a week during the autumn-winter season.

“Azur Air is expanding the possibilities of Russian tourists to spend their holidays in the Maldives. On November 28, regular flights from Moscow to Male will open on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The program is scheduled once a week, on Saturdays, for the entire autumn-winter season,” – the airline said in a statement.

Previously, Azur Air operated internationally only on Turkish, Cuban and Tanzanian air routes.

“The Maldives has a complex system of monitoring the epidemiological situation. Tourists from Russia must have a certificate in English confirming a negative PCR test result. The test must be done no earlier than 96 hours before departure. In addition, before traveling, you must fill out a special the form on the website of the migration service of the islands, as well as download a mobile application,” the airline reminded the tourists.