Russia introduces new e-visa for citizens of 52 countries

While Russia’s borders have partially reopened following a nearly total border shut-down in the spring, most foreigners are still not able to enter the country.

But starting on January 1, 2021, citizens of 52 countries will be able to visit Russia with new electronic visa. The new e-visa provision was announced in Russian Prime Minister’s order published Wednesday.

The e-visa system is expected to boost Russia’s tourism industry — which has already lost at least $7 billion in revenue since pandemic restrictions were introduced in late March — once borders reopen.

Who is eligible?

Citizens of 52 countries, including EU member states, China, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Japan.

E-visa holders can enter Russia for tourism, business and humanitarian activities as well as for private reasons such as visits to Russian relatives or friends.

How to get it?

Eligible visitors will be able to apply for a visa on a special website administered by the Russian Foreign Ministry or through a mobile application.

Applicants will be asked to fill out a form, upload a photo and scanned copy of their passport and pay a $40 processing fee. Children under the age of six are exempt from the processing fee.

E-visa applicants are not required to submit an invitation letter, proof of accommodation or ticket bookings.

How long will it take?

Applications will be processed in no more than 4 days.

The visas will be valid for 60 days from the day of issuance.

A single e-visa allows foreigners to remain in Russia for up to 16 days. Visitors have to obtain a new visa each time they plan to enter Russia.

What to do at the border?