Jordan’s Tourism Minister tests positive for coronavirus
Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Nayef Al-Fayez, today announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, after receiving the results of the PCR test administered yesterday.
In a press statement, issued on Thursday, the minister said his health condition is “stable,” adding he is now undergoing home isolation.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnFeature Travel StoryGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsHealth NewsInternational Visitor NewsJordan travel newsPeople in Travel & TourismResponsible Tourism NewsTourism NewsTravelTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravel Wire News