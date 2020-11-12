Search

Jordan’s Tourism Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Nayef Al-Fayez, today announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, after receiving the results of the PCR test administered yesterday.

In a press statement, issued on Thursday, the minister said his health condition is “stable,” adding he is now undergoing home isolation.

