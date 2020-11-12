First Lufthansa flight with all passengers previously tested negative for COVID-19 takes off

This morning, the first Lufthansa flight, on which all passengers previously tested negative for COVID-19, took off for Hamburg from Munich: LH2058, which left Munich at 9:10 a.m., marked the start of Covid-19 antigen rapid testing on two daily flights between the two metropolises. Once the test was completed, customers received their test results within short time by push message and e-mail. All guests on today’s flight tested negative and were able to start their journey to Hamburg. All test results on the second daily flight, LH2059 from Hamburg to Munich, were also negative.

In close cooperation with the Munich and Hamburg airports as well as with the biotech companies Centogene and the Medicover Group’s medical care center, MVZ Martinsried, the airline offers its customers the opportunity to be tested for Covid-19 free of charge before departure of the two daily flights. Passengers who do not wish to be tested will be transferred to an alternative flight at no additional cost. Only if the result is negative, the boarding pass will be activated and access to the gate will be granted. Alternatively, passengers can present a negative PCR test not older than 48 hours at departure. Lufthansa takes care of the complete rapid test procedure. There are no extra costs for the passenger. All they have to do is register in advance and allow a little more time before departure.

Ola Hansson, CEO Lufthansa Hub Munich, says: “We want to again expand the worldwide travel options for our customers while maintaining the highest hygiene and safety standards. Successful testing of entire flights can be an important key to this. With the test flights we have successfully launched today, we are gaining important knowledge and experience in handling rapid tests”.

Jost Lammers, CEO of Flughafen München GmbH, adds: “The trial run with the rapid antigen tests on selected Lufthansa flights is a positive and important signal for the industry. In addition to the extensive hygiene measures that airports and airlines already have in place for passengers, these tests offer an additional level of safety. This could mean that in future – if the appropriate international agreements are reached – cross-border travel without the obligatory quarantine obligation could once again be possible”.