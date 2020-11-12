The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Announces Colin Perry as General Manager

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Perry as general manager. Mr. Perry joins the luxury mountain resort with more than 20 years of hospitality management experience. A tenured industry professional, Mr. Perry will be responsible for all aspects of operations at the resort, including financial performance, employee and guest engagement, community relationships, partnerships, and talent development.

“I am thrilled to call Lake Tahoe my new home,” said Perry, new general manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. “I’m honored to join the team at this spectacular resort at such an important time in the hospitality industry. I’m looking forward to creating lasting memories and bespoke experiences for our guests, while keeping intact the unique charm of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe.”

Prior to joining The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, Mr. Perry served as general manager of Hotel Saskatchewan, Autograph Collection, managed by Marriott, where he led the hotel through a full rebranding and repositioning of the property from an independently managed hotel to a Marriott managed Autograph Collection hotel. During this transition under Perry’s leadership, the hotel improved in all key metrics and was awarded Financial Excellence Marriott Hotels of Canada and Best in Class recognition from their ownership group. A tenured leader with Delta Hotels, his hospitality career began in operations as Rooms Division Manager at Delta London Armouries, followed by a promotion to Director of Operations at Delta Lodge at Kananaskis in Alberta, Canada. Perry’s career progressed promptly to two General Manager positions: first, Delta Whistler Village Suites and onward to Delta Edmonton South Hotel & Conference Centre.

Mr. Perry was also an active member of the hospitality industry community by serving on numerous boards to represent Marriott Hotels of Canada. Mr. Perry is a graduate of Vancouver Community College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Administration/Management and Fanshawe College, where he received a Food and Beverage Management diploma. He continued his educational pursuits by earning executive leadership certifications from Ryerson University in Toronto, and Cornell University in New York.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is the first AAA Five Diamond resort in the Lake Tahoe area. Nestled mid-mountain at Northstar California Resort, the resort is a contemporary mountain retreat featuring slope-side ski-in, ski-out access in winter and mountain concierge services for golfing, mountain biking and hiking in the summer. Manzanita, the resort’s signature restaurant, features artfully crafted cuisine, combining classical techniques and a modern culinary philosophy, The Backyard Bar & BBQ offers traditional barbeque favorites year-round, and Café Blue serves locally sourced coffee and freshly-made juices. Located just six miles from both historic downtown Truckee and the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, the year-round destination resort features 170 guest rooms, 23 private Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Lake Tahoe with a 17,000 square foot spa and fitness center and an inter-mountain gondola that connects the resort to the nearby Village at Northstar. During the summer months, resort guests can enjoy Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, an exclusive and elegant waterside venue that offers an accompanying host of amenities including al fresco dining, leisure and water activities, and direct access to the lake. For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, visit the website and follow the resort on Instagram (@ritzcarltonlaketahoe) and Facebook (@ritzcarltonlaketahoe).

