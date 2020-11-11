Turkey bans street smoking over COVID-19 concerns

Due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Turkey, the country’s authorities have introduced a ban on smoking on crowded streets and at public transport stops.

New law comes into force on November 12. It is clarified that, according to a previously issued circular, citizens are required to wear protective masks in all public places, except for residential buildings. But many people take the masks off or put them down when smoking.

A new circular from the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection, “it is extremely important to ensure the continuity of the use of masks.”

According to the latest data, over 400 thousand people have been infected with COVID-19 in Turkey, more than 11 thousand people have died. Today, 2,693 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the country, which is the highest number since April 29.

The head of Turkey’s Ministry of Health, Fahrettin Koca, said that the coronavirus pandemic in the republic has reached its second peak. Earlier it was reported that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people wishing to quit smoking increased sharply.