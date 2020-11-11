Boosting Tourism from South Africa to Seychelles

The tropical paradise of the Seychelles Islands will now become more accessible to visitors in the Southern African region with Air Seychelles resuming its commercial operations to Johannesburg as of Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The restart of the Seychelles national airline to South Africa materialized three weeks after the local authorities have reviewed the Category 1 list of permitted countries to include 10 African countries of which four from the Southern African Region.

Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis expressed her enthusiasm to have air connectivity restored with the South African market as South Africa remains an important market for Seychelles.

“It is an encouragement to have our national airline back with its Seychelles-Johannesburg route. As part of our strategy to increase the visibility of the destination, our team has been working diligently to increase Seychelles visibility on the market especially with the local partners in South Africa. As we are approaching the festive season, we are glad that Seychelles becomes not only a dream but a possibility for an idyllic holiday for our travelers from this region,” said the STB Chief Executive.

The national carrier will be operating weekly flights between Johannesburg and Seychelles on Saturdays throughout November and will expand its operations with three flights per week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in December.

A swift getaway will be within the reach of travelers longing for a change of scenery especially with good air connectivity, a Seychelles holiday will now be possible for the festive season ahead.

Upon landing in Johannesburg, the Air Seychelles aircraft received a warm welcome with a guard of honor salute upon landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

Remco Althuis, Air Seychelles Chief Executive Officer said: “We are pleased to add Johannesburg back unto our network now that both Seychelles and South Africa have reopened to welcome international visitors.

“The resumption of services between both countries will provide travelers more options when planning their holidays especially during the festive season in addition to increasing the visibility of the Seychelles destination to further boost tourism demand to the island.

With these increased operations, the national airline will be ensuring the safety measures and procedures put into place by the Seychelles Public Health Authority remain in place during all stages of travel.

Since its reopening, the Seychelles International Airport was already operating under these measures and will continue to ensure that the safety of their passengers remains their top priority.

