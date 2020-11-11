United Airlines using Clorox electrostatic sprayers to disinfect airport terminals

As part of the United CleanPlus commitment to enhancing safety for travelers both onboard and at the airport, United Airlines is now using the Clorox® Total 360 System to disinfect terminals at 35 of the airline’s busiest airports. This electrostatic spraying system is similar to the electrostatic spraying technology used onboard aircraft and will be used to spray surfaces in ticketing lobbies, terminals, gate rooms, employee spaces and United Club locations. The disinfecting solution is EPA-approved to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Through its United CleanPlus program, United has been working closely with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic since early May to consult on all its cleaning and disinfection protocols. The airline currently uses Clorox Disinfection Wipes on all mainline aircraft and in United Club locations.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, we laid out our United CleanPlus commitment of putting health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience,” said Mike Hanna, senior vice president of airport operations at United. “In teaming up with Clorox, we’ve worked with their experts to enhance our cleaning procedures and roll out state-of-the-art products throughout the United journey to give our greater customers confidence when they travel. This is just one of many steps we are taking as part of our layered approach to safety.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked with United to help enhance the safety of their travelers with disinfecting protocols and products, as part of United’s holistic approach to traveler safety,” said Heath Rigsby, vice president of out of home for The Clorox Company. “We’re proud to extend these efforts to help passengers even before boarding their planes by using our Total 360 System to disinfect surfaces within busy airport settings.”

Using Clorox products is only one of the ways United is working to enhance customer safety in its airports. The carrier is also providing antimicrobial gloves to Ramp and Baggage Service employees to offer an additional protection layer against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Every ramp and baggage service employee will receive a pair of washable, reusable gloves that are effective for up to six months. Additional measures United has taken since the start of the pandemic to create a safer environment in its airports include: